Delivery biker killed in alleged hit-and-run crash in Pretoria East

A delivery biker was killed in a horrific, alleged hit-and-run crash on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Pretoria East late on Friday night after reportedly being rear-ended at high speed.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Olympus in the Faerie Glen area just before 23:00, where they found the wrecked delivery motorcycle in the roadway.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit, paramedics searched the surrounding area before locating the biker about 50 metres from the motorcycle on the side of the road.

“Upon assessment, the driver was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on arrival,” the emergency unit said.

It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene and left in another vehicle before emergency services arrived.

The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.

Also read: Pedestrian killed in horrific accident on the R21

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