Terrified dog rescued from manhole after fireworks panic

A dog’s desperate attempt to escape the terrifying noise of fireworks ended in a dramatic rescue after he became trapped deep inside a manhole.

Acting on a call from a concerned community member, inspectors from the Tshwane SPCA rushed to the scene and, through calm handling and teamwork, safely freed the shaken but otherwise unharmed dog from his underground hiding place.

“Our inspectors responded immediately and found the dog terrified, wedged deep inside the manhole in an attempt to hide and protect himself from the overwhelming noise and fear. Thanks to calm handling, teamwork, and quick thinking, the dog was safely removed and taken into the care and custody of the Tshwane SPCA, where he could finally feel safe again.”

The Tshwane SPCA said fireworks cause far more harm than many people realise.

“Animals panic, become disorientated, and often run blindly in fear, ending up lost, injured, or trapped in dangerous situations such as this. In this case, the dog was incredibly fortunate to escape without injury — the outcome could easily have been tragic.”

It furthermore thanked Field Officer Solly Skhosana and Inspector Trainee Richard Mogaila for their swift response, compassion, and dedication in ensuring this dog’s safety.

“Every call matters. Every response saves a life.”