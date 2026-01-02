Fireworks chaos: Dogs and puppies pulled from gates and manholes

The deafening blasts of fireworks sent animals running in sheer terror, triggering a series of rescue operations as dogs and puppies became trapped and injured while desperately trying to flee the noise.

The Tshwane SPCA said three puppies were rescued after fleeing their home in fear of fireworks and falling into a manhole.

“Sadly, incidents like this are becoming all too common during the festive season, as animals panic when fireworks are discharged and scatter in sheer terror, often ending up lost, injured, or trapped in dangerous places.”

It furthermore said fireworks have a devastating impact on animals.

“The loud, sudden noises cause extreme fear and confusion, leaving animals disoriented and unable to find their way home. What begins as panic can very quickly turn into a life-threatening situation.”

The Tshwane SPCA appeals to the community — and to the nation as a whole — to take responsibility for their animals during this time of year. Ensuring pets are safely secured, sheltered, and comforted during fireworks should be a standard practice every festive season, not an afterthought.

“While the fight to ban fireworks is ongoing and will take time, prevention and responsible care remain our strongest tools right now.

“Field Officer Keorapetse Manaiwa responded swiftly to the scene after the puppies fled to a nearby stadium, where they fell into a manhole. Thanks to his quick action and care, all three puppies were safely removed and taken into the protection of the Tshwane SPCA, where they are now safe and receiving the care they need.”

Meanwhile, the inspectorate manager was also out on the ground, assisting a dog that had become stuck on a palisade gate while desperately trying to flee in fear of fireworks.

“In its panic, the dog sustained minor injuries from the gate but was successfully and safely removed and brought into a place of safety. “Inspectorate Manager Andrew Kekana calmly assessed the situation, taking the time to reassure the frightened dog and gain its trust before carefully removing the animal. Thanks to his gentle approach and experience, the dog was safely rescued without further harm and is now receiving the necessary care.”