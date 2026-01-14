Pretoria braces for a week of stormy afternoons

Pretoria residents should keep umbrellas and caution close at hand this week as the city heads into a spell of warm days punctuated by afternoon thundershowers, with the risk of heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds in stronger storms before temperatures lift again over the weekend.

According to reports based on the South African Weather Service’s latest outlook, the central interior (including Gauteng) can expect partly cloudy, warm conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, which may disrupt travel at times, while heavier rain and flooding risks have been flagged further north and east (notably Mpumalanga and Limpopo) as widespread showers and thundershowers persist there.

Here is your day-by-day outlook (high / low):

Wed (14 Jan): Sun and clouds; showers and a thunderstorm later. 26°C / 16°C

Thu: Partly sunny; thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. 29°C / 18°C

Fri: Sun and clouds; thunderstorm in spots. 29°C / 17°C

Sat: Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers and a thunderstorm. 26°C / 17°C

Sun: A morning thundershower in spots, then brighter later. 30°C / 16°C

Mon: Warm with an afternoon thunderstorm around. 30°C / 16°C

Tue: Turning drier with sun and some cloud. 25°C / 13°C

Wed (21 Jan): Sunny to partly cloudy. 26°C / 14°C

