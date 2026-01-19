Eight-hour water disruption set for TOMORROW: Here are the affected areas

Several areas in Tshwane will be affected by an eight-hour planned water interruption tomorrow, with residents expected to experience low pressure or no water at all during the maintenance period.

The City of Tshwane said the shutdown is scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, from 08:00 to 16:00, while technicians install two double fire hydrants at the corner of Waterbok and Lewerik streets in Kwaggasrand.

The affected areas are:

Atteridgeville Extension 28

Atteridgeville Extension 30

Atteridgeville Extension 31

Atteridgeville Extension 32

Kwaggasrand

Phelindaba Brewery

Proclamation Hill

Proclamation Hill Extension 1

West Park

West Park Extension 4

West Park Extension 5

West Park Extension 6

West Park Extension 7

The City of Tshwane apologised to residents for any inconvenience that may be experienced during this period.

“We appeal to all residents to use water sparingly and assist in conserving this vital resource by adhering to the following:

Do not water or irrigate gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems between 06:00 and 18:00.

Do not wash vehicles with hosepipes.

Do not fill swimming pools.

Close a running tap while brushing teeth.

Reduce daily water usage as much as possible.”

It also said the city remains committed to providing reliable water services and thanks all residents for their continued patience and support.

Also read: Pretoria braces for afternoon storms today amid disruptive rain warning

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.