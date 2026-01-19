Pretoria braces for afternoon storms today amid disruptive rain warning

Pretoria residents should keep a close eye on the skies today, Monday, with afternoon thunderstorms expected to develop over the city as a SA Weather Service disruptive rain warning remains in place for parts of Gauteng.

The forecast points to considerable cloudiness with showers and a thunderstorm later today, bringing a risk of localised flooding in low-lying areas and poor driving conditions during the afternoon and evening commute.

There is currently an Orange Level 5 warning in place for disruptive rain affecting Gauteng (including Pretoria) along with parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, linked to a slow-moving system bringing persistent rain and thunderstorms; practical impacts can include heavy downpours, localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying areas, and travel disruptions, especially around the afternoon/evening window.

Here is your weather summary for the week:

Mon: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm this afternoon (±23°C / 16°C).

Tue: Rather cloudy with thundershowers (±23°C / 16°C).

Wed: Low clouds then some sun; a stray afternoon shower (±24°C / 14°C).

Thu: Mostly cloudy, turning warmer (±27°C / 16°C).

Fri: Hotter with an afternoon thunderstorm in parts (±31°C / 17°C).

Sat: Cloudy and not as warm (±28°C / 16°C).

Sun: Mostly sunny and warm (±31°C / 19°C).

