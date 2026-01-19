WATCH: Armed suspects open fire on CIT guards in Pretoria

A chilling CCTV clip from Soshanguve South has gone viral after capturing the moment two armed suspects allegedly opened fire on cash-in-transit (CIT) guards outside a shop, sending pedestrians fleeing and diving for cover.

The footage, marked “01-12-2026 Mon”, shows the shooting unfolding shortly after 09:55. The video was shared by @CrimeInSA on X and has been viewed more than 10 000 times.

In the video, pedestrians can be seen moving along the sidewalk, and a blue sedan is parked nearby. Suddenly, two armed men come into view.

The suspects open fire in the direction of two security guards emerging from the shopfront area, prompting people nearby to scatter, duck and run for cover.

One guard can be seen carrying a red bag. When the shooting starts, he drops the bag and takes cover.

One suspect, dressed in dark clothing, can be seen carrying what appears to be a rifle as he runs across the pavement, while the second armed suspect moves alongside him.

A brief puff of dust/smoke is visible during the shooting. Moments later, the white armoured cash-in-transit vehicle drives away from the scene while individuals continue fleeing.

One of the armed men is seen picking up the red bag before fleeing the scene.

Police could not yet confirm or provide more information on the shooting. It is also not yet clear if anyone was injured in the shooting and how much money was taken in the red bag.

Watch the video here: