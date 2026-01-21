Five killed in broad daylight shooting in Atteridgeville

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still unclear at the time of publishing.

According to available information, the shooting happened outside a tuck shop in Sekgamorogo Street in Jeffsville.

Emergency services and police are on the scene, and motorists and members of the public are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.