Five killed in broad daylight shooting in Atteridgeville

Five men were shot and killed outside a tuck shop in Atteridgeville, on Wednesday afternoon. Here is the latest information from the scene.

Five people have been killed in a broad daylight shooting in Atteridgeville. Photo: Google Maps

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still unclear at the time of publishing.

According to available information, the shooting happened outside a tuck shop in Sekgamorogo Street in Jeffsville.

Emergency services and police are on the scene, and motorists and members of the public are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

A shooting outside a tuck shop in Sekgamorogo Street, Jeffsville, left five men dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

