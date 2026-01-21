Five killed in broad daylight shooting in Atteridgeville

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still unclear at the time of publishing.
According to available information, the shooting happened outside a tuck shop in Sekgamorogo Street in Jeffsville.
Emergency services and police are on the scene, and motorists and members of the public are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
A shooting outside a tuck shop in Sekgamorogo Street, Jeffsville, left five men dead on Wednesday afternoon.
Updates will follow as more information becomes available.
Also read: WATCH: Armed suspects open fire on CIT guards in Pretoria
Do you have more information about the story?
Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.
For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East
For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.