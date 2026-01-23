Local newsNews

Four treated after Wierdapark house goes up in flames

Four people were assessed for smoke inhalation after a house in Wierdapark went up in flames on Thursday evening.

Emergency services said four people were treated after a Wierdapark house goes up in flames. Phoros: Facebook/CERT-SA

Emergency services responded to a house fire in Wierdapark on Thursday evening after a home was found fully engulfed in flames, leaving four people assessed for smoke inhalation and a family pet dead.

According to CERT-SA the fire was reported at around 18:00 on Thursday evening.

“At approximately 18:00 on Thursday, the CERT-SA Centurion crew responded to a residential house fire in Wierdapark. On arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames, with neighbours and good Samaritans attempting to control the fire using garden hoses.”

It furthermore said four people were assessed on scene for mild smoke inhalation. Sadly, a family pet succumbed to smoke inhalation.

“The fire was successfully extinguished by Fidelity ADT Secure Fire and the Tshwane Fire Department. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”

