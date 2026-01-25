Three TMPD officers attacked and injured in Winterveldt

Three Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers were attacked and injured while carrying out a by-law enforcement operation in Winterveldt on Saturday, prompting the arrest of several suspects.

According to a statement the incident occurred when TMPD officers from Region 1 Sector 1 in Mabopane were conducting by-laws enforcement operations in the area, focusing on business compliance on Saturday.

“The officers visited a Pakistan national shop to enforce by-laws, where they encountered resistance from the shop owner and another male who closed and locked themselves inside the shop. The City of Tshwane Emergency Service Department were called in to assist in opening the shop for inspection.”

During the inspection, it was discovered that the shop owner was selling alcohol and running an illegal gambling business without the required licenses.

“As a result, the alcohol was confiscated, and the shop was shut down.

“This action led to a violent response from members of the community, who began throwing stones at the officers in an attempt to prevent officers from carrying out their duties. As a result of the attack, three TMPD officers were injured, and TMPD vehicles were damaged by the stones, and tyres were stabbed with sharp objects.”

It furthermore said in response to the escalating situation, the TMPD and SAPS Public Order Policing were called for backup, leading to the arrests of the shop owner, a Pakistan national found to be in the country illegally in contravention of Immigration Act 13 of 2002, and three individuals who attacked the officers.

The suspects are currently detained at the local police station and are facing charges of malicious damage to property, assault on police officers, interference, and public violence.

Additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, the TMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner YCR Faro, described the attack it as barbaric and cowardly.

She emphasized that the TMPD will not tolerate any form of lawlessness and that an attack on police officers is an attack on the state itself.

“We will not hesitate to take action against those who seek to disrupt the peace and order in the City of Tshwane.”

Also read: WATCH: Video shows men allegedly robbing women after exiting Bolt branded car

Do you have more information about the story? Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114. For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.