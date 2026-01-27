CrimeNews

Guard shot and injured in Queenswood armed robbery

A security guard was shot and injured during an armed robbery at Queens Corner shopping centre in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

14 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Guard shot and injured in Queenswood armed robbery
A guard was shot and injured in a Queenswood armed robbery. Photo: Facebook

A security guard was shot in the leg and hand during an armed robbery at Cash Converters at Queens Corner shopping centre in Queenswood, Pretoria, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Paul Visser from the Pretoria ICE Community Network, multiple other responding units, arrived while security guards were exchanging gunfire with a group of suspects.

The shooting was reported at around 03:30 at the Queens Corner Shopping Centre in the early hours of Tuesday.

“ICE received a call about an armed robbery in progress, with security guards exchanging gunfire with 7 suspects. Multiple units responded to the scene to assist. One security guard was shot in the leg and hand.”

Visser said one suspect was arrested, and it’s believed another suspect was shot, as there’s a blood trail.

He added that this will all form part of the police investigation.

Police could not yet confirm the shooting and the robbery or provide more information.

ALSO READ: 30 scholar transport vehicles impounded for unroadworthy defects and licensing breaches

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel. 

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
14 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button