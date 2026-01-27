Guard shot and injured in Queenswood armed robbery

A security guard was shot in the leg and hand during an armed robbery at Cash Converters at Queens Corner shopping centre in Queenswood, Pretoria, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Paul Visser from the Pretoria ICE Community Network, multiple other responding units, arrived while security guards were exchanging gunfire with a group of suspects.

The shooting was reported at around 03:30 at the Queens Corner Shopping Centre in the early hours of Tuesday.

“ICE received a call about an armed robbery in progress, with security guards exchanging gunfire with 7 suspects. Multiple units responded to the scene to assist. One security guard was shot in the leg and hand.”

Visser said one suspect was arrested, and it’s believed another suspect was shot, as there’s a blood trail.

He added that this will all form part of the police investigation.

Police could not yet confirm the shooting and the robbery or provide more information.