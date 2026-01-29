JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 29 January 2026 – Samsung is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Blue Tag Sale** Offers, bringing customers a new season of great value and exclusive rewards. Running from 19 January to 23 February 2026, this limited-time promotion celebrates consumer loyalty with savings across Samsung’s most innovative products, from TVs and home appliances to next-generation monitors and smart air conditioning solutions.

Built on Samsung’s relentless commitment to innovation, this year’s offers allow customers to upgrade their homes with Samsung’s technology engineered for performance, convenience and simple everyday experiences.

TV and Sound Devices for Sports Lovers

With 2026 being a year for sports, Samsung offers the immersive viewing and listening experience across a range of TVs and sound devices. Whether watching soccer, rugby, cricket or global tournaments, every pass, sprint and goal is displayed with clarity. Paired with a Samsung soundbar, viewers can enjoy rich, “stadium-like” audio that amplifies commentary, crowd energy and game-day atmosphere.

Top picks this season include:

Samsung 8K Neo QLED Mini LED TV

Ideal for creating a “home stadium” experience with vibrant colours, brightness, detail and life-like colours.

Ideal for creating a “home stadium” experience with vibrant colours, brightness, detail and life-like colours. Samsung 4K Neo QLED Mini LED Vision AI TV

Offers sharp picture clarity, smooth motion and excellent brightness for action-packed matches.

Offers sharp picture clarity, smooth motion and excellent brightness for action-packed matches. Samsung 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV

A budget-conscious choice for fans wanting a crisp, smart viewing experience without compromising key features.

Home Appliances: Your Smart Guide to Choosing a Refrigerator That’s Right For You

Choosing the right refrigerator can elevate everyday home life, especially when powered by Samsung’s AI Inverter Technology. Customers can make smarter choices by considering key factors such as energy efficiency, cooling performance, storage layout and long-term durability.

SmartThings1, Samsung’s multi-device experience platform, enhances the experience even further. From energy2 monitoring to temperature control3, SmartThings1 ensures life gets better the more you connect, all backed by Knox Security4 for peace of mind.

1 To use SmartThings, download the App from the Galaxy Store, Google Play Store, or Apple App Store. The SmartThings App requires Android OS 10↑ with a minimum of 3GB RAM space or iOS 15↑. Supported OS specifications and app screen configuration may change with app updates.

2 The test results are based on a comparison of the factory setting temperature when using AI Energy mode and without using AI Energy mode.

3 Twin Cooling Plus™ adjusts the temperature and humidity in the fridge and freezer using independent evaporators, fans and vents. Based on Internal testing.

4 Currently applied to Family Hub refrigerators released in 2024 and later, and scheduled to be applied to 7″ and 9″ screen appliances and robot vacuum cleaners in 2025.

Smart Monitor: The Ideal All-in-One Productivity Hub

Designed for modern work and lifestyle needs, the Samsung Smart Monitor offers generous screen space for multitasking, document editing, remote meetings and content creation. Its sleek, all-in-one design is ideal for compact workspaces, classrooms or multipurpose rooms. While it supports casual gaming, the monitor truly shines as a productivity and entertainment powerhouse, bridging the gap between work and entertainment.

Air Conditioning: Smarter Cooling with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and SmartThings1

This season, Samsung’s air conditioners bring AI cooling and convenience together, helping customers get the most out of their home comfort systems. Smart tips include:

Set routines that automatically cools 5 your home before you arrive.

your home before you arrive. Enable notifications if the AC is left on or requires maintenance.

Use energy-saving 6 modes to reduce consumption during peak summer heat.

modes to reduce consumption during peak summer heat. Monitor air quality through compatible features that reduce dust and allergens7.

With AI-enhanced performance, quiet8 operation and sleek design, Samsung air conditioners keep homes cool, clean and effortlessly connected.

Experience Samsung Innovation at Its Best

Samsung pursues excellence through meaningful, forward-thinking innovation. Smart home connectivity, ground-breaking displays and AI-powered home appliances, Samsung continues to elevate everyday living for its customers.

Turn Your Home Into A Smart Home

With Vision AI9 in TVs and monitors and Bespoke AI in home appliances – they adapt to your lifestyle

98 Inch Crystal UHD DU9000 4K Tizen OS Smart TV. Now R39 000*, save R10 000.

Q-series Soundbar HW-Q990F 11.1.4 ch Subwoofer & Rear Speaker 2025. Now R17 999*, save R4 000.

Side-by-Side Refrigerator 617L RS70F65K2FFA. Now R22 999*, save R4 000.

32″ Smart Monitor M7 M70F (Black) 4K Samsung Vision AI. Now R7 999*, save R3 000.

27″ Odyssey G5 G53F QHD 200Hz Gaming Monitor. Now R4 499*, save R1 000.

Take advantage of the Bespoke AI Bundle and save offer, get up to R10 000 off**.

Find out more on https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/blue-tag-sale/.

5 A Wi-Fi connection and SmartThings is required.

6 Actual savings may vary by usage patterns and environment and the set temperature may increase by up to 2 degrees. Requires the use of SmartThings and a Samsung account.

7 Tested by Intertek for anti-bacteria properties, the Chungbuk National University (Korea), witnessed by Intertek, for anti-virus properties, the Japan test lab (ITEA) for anti-allergy properties and the Korea test lab (KITECH) for PM2.5 dust collection. The filter performance based on testing of the filter material and not a specific model. Data has been measured under specific testing conditions and may vary depending on environmental factors and individual use.

8 Based on testing conducted in an internal laboratory. Generates a 40% reduction in the 1kHz noise band, which is the weakest level of sound that humans are sensitive to.

9 Samsung Vision Al is only available on 2025 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, OLED, QLED and The Frame TV models. Samsung Vision Al features vary by TV model. (Excludes Crystal UHD, FHD and HD TV models)

*Recommended Resale Price. Prices may vary per participating retailer.

**Terms and Conditions apply.