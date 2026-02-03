Here is the official fuel price for February
Pretoria motorists will get some welcome midweek relief, with a petrol and diesel price cut taking effect on Wednesday.
Pretoria residents will feel a bit of financial breathing room this week as the Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources confirms new fuel price adjustments from Wednesday, a shift that could ease the cost of daily commutes, school runs and small-business deliveries.
The changes follow a month of global oil market jitters, with geopolitical tensions pushing prices higher, while a stronger rand helped soften the blow locally.
Here are the changes:
- Petrol 93: decrease of 65 cents per litre
- Petrol 95: decrease of 65 cents per litre
- Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): decrease of 50 cents per litre
- Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): decrease of 57 cents per litre
- Illuminating Paraffin (Wholesale): decrease of 53 cents per litre
- LP Gas (Gauteng): increase of 31 cents per kg
These adjustments come after Brent crude averaged higher over the review period, rising from $61.47 to $64.08, driven by geopolitical uncertainty linked to events involving Iran, Greenland, Kazakhstan and Venezuela, as well as extreme cold weather that disrupted US production.
