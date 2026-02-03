Local newsNews

Pretoria motorists will get some welcome midweek relief, with a petrol and diesel price cut taking effect on Wednesday.

Here is the official fuel price for February
Here is the official fuel price for February that comes into effect on Wednesday. Photo: Stock

Pretoria residents will feel a bit of financial breathing room this week as the Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources confirms new fuel price adjustments from Wednesday, a shift that could ease the cost of daily commutes, school runs and small-business deliveries.

The changes follow a month of global oil market jitters, with geopolitical tensions pushing prices higher, while a stronger rand helped soften the blow locally.

Here are the changes:

  • Petrol 93: decrease of 65 cents per litre
  • Petrol 95: decrease of 65 cents per litre
  • Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): decrease of 50 cents per litre
  • Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): decrease of 57 cents per litre
  • Illuminating Paraffin (Wholesale): decrease of 53 cents per litre
  • LP Gas (Gauteng): increase of 31 cents per kg

These adjustments come after Brent crude averaged higher over the review period, rising from $61.47 to $64.08, driven by geopolitical uncertainty linked to events involving Iran, Greenland, Kazakhstan and Venezuela, as well as extreme cold weather that disrupted US production.

