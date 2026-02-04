Here are the SASSA payment dates for March 2026

SASSA has published its March 2026 grant payment schedule, providing beneficiaries with clarity on when funds will be reflected next month.

Old age grants (including war veterans and older persons), disability grants, and children’s grants will once again be paid on separate days in the first week of March — and recipients are reminded they don’t need to withdraw cash on the first day, as funds remain available in accounts after payment.

The agency said payments will be made through the usual channels, including bank accounts and approved pay points.

Here are the payment dates for March:

Old Age Grant: Tuesday, March 3, 2025

Disability Grant: Wednesday, March 4, 2025

All other SASSA grants (including child grants): Thursday, March 5, 2025

SRD – 24 March 2026 to 30 March 2026 (business days only)

SASSA furthermore said beneficiary biometric verification is a security measure used to confirm a person’s identity through unique biological traits such as fingerprints or facial recognition.

It explained that these traits are authenticated by matching them against records captured by the Department of Home Affairs when an identity document was issued.

SASSA said the process is aimed at protecting public funds and ensuring grants are paid to the correct recipients.

“This process helps prevent identity theft, fraud and the misuse of social assistance,” the agency said.