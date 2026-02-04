Young man drowns near Bronkhorstspruit

A young man drowned near Bronkhorstspruit on Sunday afternoon. The 22-year-old man was recovered from the water by police divers, with National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Gauteng assisting on scene, but paramedics declared him dead.

According to Nicholas Wood, NSRI Gauteng station commander, the incident was reported at 15:34 on Sunday.

“The NSRI Gauteng duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at a body of water (reportedly formed from recent rains) at Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng. Our NSRI Gauteng rescue vehicle, with NSRI rescue swimmers, responded and joined Police divers (WPDS – Water Policing and Diving Services) on the scene.”

He said the SA Police Services and Gauteng Government Health EMS attended the scene.

“The NSRI assisted Police divers in the recovery of a 22-year-old man who had been located in the water. Sadly, the man was declared deceased by paramedics.”

Wood said the body of the man was taken into the care of the police and the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

“Police have opened an Inquest docket. It appears that the man suffered a fatal drowning accident in the body of water.

“Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased man.”