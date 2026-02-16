Fuel prices heading for increases in March – Here is everything you need to know

Bad news for motorists: fuel price recovery data for the second week of February indicates that both petrol and diesel are now heading for increases in March.

The latest figures from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) show the under-recovery on diesel has deepened, while petrol has also moved into negative territory. Current estimates suggest a petrol hike of about 2c per litre, with diesel potentially rising by around 46c per litre.

Here are the projected levels at the end of the second week:

Petrol 93: increase of 2 cents per litre

Petrol 95: increase of 3 cents per litre

Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): increase of 46 cents per litre

Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): increase of 48 cents per litre

Illuminating paraffin: an increase of 24 cents per litre

Fuel prices have been highly volatile over the past year, swinging between steep increases and meaningful relief. The cycle opened with a big hike in February 2025 — petrol jumped 82c/l and diesel rose by 101–105c/l.

By April 2025, motorists got a major breather, with petrol down 58–72c/l and diesel down 83.8–90c/l (depending on the grade/zone). A smaller adjustment followed in June 2025 (petrol down 5c/l, diesel down 36.9c/l).

Mid-year pressure returned in July 2025, when petrol climbed 52–55c/l and diesel increased 82–84c/l. Later in the year, prices eased again: September 2025 saw petrol drop 4c/l and diesel fall 56–57c/l, and November 2025 brought a further cut of 51c/l for petrol and 19–21c/l for diesel.

The downward momentum strengthened into January 2026 (petrol down 62–66c/l, diesel down 137–150c/l) and continued in February 2026 with another 65c/l petrol decrease and 50–57c/l diesel decrease.

Also read: Two more arrested in brutal murder of Pretoria e-hailing driver

Do you have more information about the story? Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114. For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.