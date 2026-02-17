Look up: Partial solar eclipse visible in SA soon

Pretoria residents can catch a rare daytime sky show this afternoon as the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, creating a partial solar eclipse that will look like a small “bite” has been taken out of the Sun.

The eclipse begins at 14:01, peaks at 14:43 and ends at 15:24 (SAST) — and experts warn not to look directly at the Sun without ISO-approved eclipse glasses or a proper solar filter.

The South African National Space Agency (SANSA) urged South Africans to use protective eyewear when viewing the solar eclipse.

The partial solar eclipse will be streamed live on SANSA’s YouTube channel using its newly acquired solar telescope.

SANSA said it will use a 60mm white-light solar telescope to produce a white-light image, while urging viewers not to stare directly at the Sun.

Here is how to make your own cereal-box eclipse viewer or a pinhole projector:

You’ll need: an empty cereal box, white paper, scissors, tape, aluminium foil, pen/pin.

Trace the base: Put the cereal box on the white paper and trace around the bottom to make a rectangle. Cut it out: Cut out the paper rectangle. Add tape loops: Make two small tape loops and stick one on each end of the rectangle. Stick paper inside: Place the rectangle inside the box at the bottom, tape-side down, so it sticks in place. Close the box: Close the cereal box flap. Make two holes on top: On the top of the box, create two holes, one near each end. Cut the holes: Cut them neatly with scissors: one hole = viewing hole (your eye goes here) the other hole = foil hole (light comes in here) Secure the top: Tape the top flap closed so the holes stay neat. Cover one hole with foil: Tape aluminium foil over the foil hole (either side is fine). Poke a tiny hole: Use a pen/pin to make one small hole in the centre of the foil. How to use it safely Stand with your back to the Sun.

Hold the box so the foil hole faces the Sun.

Put your eye to the viewing hole and look at the paper inside the box.

You’ll see a small projected image of the Sun (and the eclipse) on the white paper.

