Pretoria woman found guilty of partner’s murder

The Pretoria High Court this week found Antoinette Maritz (37), of Petit, Gauteng, guilty of the 2023 premeditated murder of her partner, Wayne Henderson, in Pretoria.

Maritz was also convicted of the attempted murder of the deceased’s mother, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and defeating the ends of justice.

The matter has been postponed to 17 June for sentencing.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Maritz’s co‑accused, Johan George Pratt, was sentenced to 30 years’ direct imprisonment after entering into a plea-and-sentence agreement with the State.

He was convicted on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and defeating the ends of justice.

Mahanjana said that on the night of 5 November 2023 Maritz telephoned Pratt who was her ex‑boyfriend at the time and invited him to her home in Suiderberg, Pretoria, where she was living with the deceased and his mother.

On arrival, Maritz opened the gate and allowed Pratt to enter through a window at the rear of the house.

“During the night, Maritz took Pratt to the deceased’s bedroom, where he was sleeping, and Pratt began to assault the deceased and stab him multiple times,” Mahanjana explained.

She said that afterwards both Maritz and Pratt dragged the deceased’s body to another bedroom and hid themselves.

The following morning they left their hiding place, went to the living room, where Pratt assaulted the deceased’s mother with an ashtray several times to the head, tied her up and took her belongings.

Mahanjana added that the pair loaded the deceased’s body into his mother’s vehicle, drove to a veld near Standerton, dumped the body and then went to Pratt’s brother’s residence.

“Following police investigations, both accused were arrested on 15 March 2024 and have remained in custody since their bail applications were successfully opposed by the NPA.”

During the trial Maritz pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

The State, led by Advocate Mokautu Masilo, presented testimony from the co‑accused and the deceased’s mother, among other evidence, which the court found proved her guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Mahanjana said the court found the testimony of the State’s witnesses to be credible and reliable and rejected Maritz’s claim that she had been threatened by Pratt and therefore failed to report the crimes.

The NPA welcomed the conviction and reiterated its commitment to combating violent crime and ensuring perpetrators are held accountable.

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