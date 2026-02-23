School bullying assault at Hoërskool Oos-Moot goes viral – here is the latest

A bullying assault video involving two learners at Hoërskool Oos-Moot has gone viral, sparking outrage online and renewed concern over school safety.

The school has since confirmed in an official statement on their Facebook Page the incident occurred in a bathroom on the school grounds in January and said a disciplinary process was initiated at the time.

In the video, two learners are seen in a school bathroom, with one standing against the wall. The taller learner appears to ask the smaller learner something, and the smaller learner can be seen responding.

Shortly after, the taller learner appears to slap the smaller learner, then moves in aggressively and pushes his face close to the smaller learner’s face in a threatening manner.

In a letter from the school, the Chairperson of the Governing Body said the incident in question had already occurred on 22 January 2026 in a bathroom on the school premises.

“The matter was reported to the disciplinary office that same afternoon, and an official investigation into the incident was immediately launched on an urgent basis. “After the investigation was completed, which took place within the prescribed time frame, a disciplinary process was initiated against the learners concerned in accordance with the provisions of the South African Schools Act, accompanying regulations, and the school’s internal code of conduct. A Governing Body hearing formed part of the said disciplinary process, among other things.”

It further stated that, following the relevant disciplinary action, certain sanctions were imposed and that the Governing Body’s disciplinary committee also made specific recommendations to the Head of Department of the Gauteng Department of Education.

“The school and the Governing Body are currently awaiting the Head of Department’s ratification of such recommendations.

“Hoërskool Oos-Moot follows a very strong anti-bullying policy, and the safety and best interests of our learners have always enjoyed the highest priority. Our approach is therefore to combat and discourage such unacceptable behaviour at all times and at all costs. Should the school’s disciplinary code nevertheless be violated, action is taken against an offender consistently and without exception in an urgent, appropriate and decisive manner.

“Hoërskool Oos-Moot and its Governing Body regret the fact that certain individuals chose to post and circulate the matter on social media several weeks after the incident, and after the school and its Governing Body had already acted against the offenders in a practical and decisive manner, apparently with the concealed motive of bringing the school’s name into disrepute, as is further evident from the unfounded and factually incorrect comments by certain individuals that accompanied the posts. Such allegations made by certain individuals are undoubtedly false, malicious, and unlawful, with the sole objective of damaging the school’s reputation.”

The school added that the posting and reposting of this video material on social media is unlawful and seriously infringes on the involved learners’ right to privacy, and that such conduct is potentially illegal.

“Hoërskool Oos-Moot wishes to assure all its learners, parents and members of our community that we remain committed at all times to a safe learning environment, the protection of all learners, and the consistent application of discipline within the framework of applicable legislation.”

Rekord has reached out to the Department of Education for comment and will publish an update as soon as feedback is received.

How parents can spot possible bullying Bullying is not always obvious, and many children do not tell adults right away. Warning signs can include: Unexplained injuries,

Damaged or missing belongings,

Frequent headaches or stomach aches,

Sleep problems/nightmares,

Not wanting to go to school,

Declining school performance,

Sudden withdrawal from friends, and

Changes in mood such as anxiety, irritability or sadness. According to Stop Bullying parents should also watch for changes in online behaviour (suddenly avoiding devices, seeming distressed after messages/social media, or becoming secretive), because bullying can happen digitally as well as in person. *Please note the article has been amended.