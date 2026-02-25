Hoërskool Oos-Moot bullying video update: Expulsion decision still pending

The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that an application for expulsion was submitted to the Office of the Head of Department (HOD) following a guilty finding on a Schedule 2 misconduct charge in the Hoërskool Oos-Moot bullying case.

However, the department has not confirmed that the learner has been expelled, indicating that the matter is still awaiting the HOD’s decision.

This comes after a bullying assault video involving two learners at Hoërskool Oos-Moot has gone viral, sparking outrage online and renewed concern over school safety.

The school has since confirmed, in an official statement on their Facebook Page, that the incident occurred in a bathroom on the school grounds in January and that a disciplinary process was initiated at the time.

In the video, two learners are seen in a school bathroom, with one standing against the wall. The taller learner appears to ask the smaller learner something, and the smaller learner can be seen responding.

Shortly after, the taller learner appears to slap the smaller learner, then moves in aggressively and pushes his face close to the smaller learner’s face in a threatening manner.

In a letter from the school, the Chairperson of the Governing Body stated that the incident in question occurred on 22 January 2026 in a bathroom on the school premises.

“The matter was reported to the disciplinary office that same afternoon, and an official investigation into the incident was immediately launched on an urgent basis. “After the investigation was completed, which took place within the prescribed time frame, a disciplinary process was initiated against the learners concerned in accordance with the provisions of the South African Schools Act, accompanying regulations, and the school’s internal code of conduct. A Governing Body hearing formed part of the said disciplinary process, among other things.”

It further stated that, following the relevant disciplinary action, certain sanctions were imposed and that the Governing Body’s disciplinary committee also made specific recommendations to the Head of Department of the Gauteng Department of Education.

“The school and the Governing Body are currently awaiting the Head of Department’s ratification of such recommendations.

The Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said they investigated the school’s handling of the matter and were satisfied with how the process was managed.

“The school has a strong anti-bully policy in place, and the SGB Disciplinary Committee is active in addressing cases with speed, consistency, and precision.

“The Department is condemning the incident. Bullying behaviour can never be tolerated.”

He also said that psychosocial support, provided by a school-based social worker and counsellor, is ongoing.

“We are currently facilitating a campaign in the area to empower schools accordingly.

“We are conducting Anti-bullying Awareness Campaigns in partnership with Villieria SAPS Social Crime Prevention, TMPD, NCCP (National Centre for Child Protection), and School Safety, scheduled for 25 February 2026.”

The school is running its own programme from 23 to 25 February, where values are re-emphasised: appearance and behaviour; respect and loyalty; helpfulness.

How parents can spot possible bullying Bullying is not always obvious, and many children do not tell adults right away. Warning signs can include: Unexplained injuries,

Damaged or missing belongings,

Frequent headaches or stomach aches,

Sleep problems/nightmares,

Not wanting to go to school,

Declining school performance,

Sudden withdrawal from friends, and

Changes in mood such as anxiety, irritability or sadness. According to Stop Bullying parents should also watch for changes in online behaviour (suddenly avoiding devices, seeming distressed after messages/social media, or becoming secretive), because bullying can happen digitally as well as in person. *Please note the article has been amended.