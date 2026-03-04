CrimeNews

CIT robbery: Suspects fled with undisclosed amount of money

Police responded to an early-morning cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on Pretoria Road in Silverton after a cash van was rammed and set alight.

31 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Police responded to an early-morning cash-in-transit robbery on Pretoria Road in Silverton after a cash van was rammed and set alight.
Police responded to an early-morning cash-in-transit robbery on Pretoria Road in Silverton after a cash van was rammed and set alight. Photo: X

Police are investigating a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Pretoria Road in Silverton.

According to the police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the police responded to a cash-in-transit robbery at Pretoria Road in Silverton.

“The cash van was reportedly rammed by a silver Toyota Prado and was also burned.”

Nevhuhulwi said the suspects fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger and a black BMW, carrying an undisclosed amount of money.

“No victims were injured, and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) will investigate the case.”

Also read: Shots rip through N4 Gateway in cash-in-transit heist

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel. 

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
31 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button