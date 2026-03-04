CIT robbery: Suspects fled with undisclosed amount of money

Police are investigating a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Pretoria Road in Silverton.

According to the police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the police responded to a cash-in-transit robbery at Pretoria Road in Silverton.

“The cash van was reportedly rammed by a silver Toyota Prado and was also burned.”

Nevhuhulwi said the suspects fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger and a black BMW, carrying an undisclosed amount of money.

“No victims were injured, and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) will investigate the case.”

Also read: Shots rip through N4 Gateway in cash-in-transit heist

Do you have more information about the story? Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114. For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.