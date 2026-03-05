Beloved father airlifted after serious Moot bike accident

A beloved father was airlifted to a trauma facility after a serious motorbike crash at the corner of 30th Avenue and Pierneef Street in the Moot on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services responded just after 16:20 and found him in a critical condition,

Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services said upon arrival, FirstHelp Towing Services was already on scene securing the area.

“PVES responders immediately initiated a rapid primary assessment of the motorbike rider, who was classified as a Priority patient due to the severity of injuries.

“The rider presented with suspected multiple fractures, possible internal bleeding, and reduced responsiveness, indicating a critical condition. Additional medical teams from LifeLine, Netcare 911, and Emer-G-med arrived shortly thereafter to assist with advanced treatment, stabilisation and monitoring.”

It furthermore said that due to the patient’s rapidly deteriorating condition, an aeromedical evacuation was requested to ensure the fastest possible transfer to definitive trauma care.

“The patient was transported under medical care to a designated helicopter landing zone on Nico Smith Street.

On arrival at the landing zone, the patient’s condition had further deteriorated.”

The man was successfully airlifted by helicopter to a trauma facility, where advanced medical treatment could be provided.

“A sincere thank you to all responding agencies and community partners who assisted in stabilising and evacuating this critically injured patient.”