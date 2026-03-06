Warning: Level 4 severe thunderstorms expected in Pretoria today

Residents in Pretoria have been urged to remain on high alert after a Yellow Level 4 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms expected today, with heavy rainfall, hail, damaging winds and localised flooding possible across parts of the city.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department said the impact of climate change during rainy seasons is known to disrupt normal weathersystems, often resulting in periods of heavy rainfall, localised flooding, and severe thunderstorms.

“In Tshwane, these conditions have contributed to waterlogged roads, rising river levels, flash floods in low-lying areas, and an increased risk of weather-related incidents. Climate change continues to exacerbate these impacts, with rainfall events becoming more unpredictable and intense.”

It furthermore urged residents to exercise caution, particularly during periods of heavy rain.

“Several areas within Tshwane are particularly vulnerable due to their proximity to rivers, streams, low-lying terrain, and stormwater systems.”

Here are the high-risk areas, but are not limited to:

Centurion: Areas along the Hennops River, Irene, Zwartkop, Eldoraigne, and

Lyttelton

Lyttelton Pretoria North and West: Low-lying areas and bridges – Apies River, including

Wonderboom South, Hercules, and Rosslyn

Wonderboom South, Hercules, and Rosslyn Mamelodi and Nellmapius: Informal settlements and flood-prone zones near

natural drainage channels

natural drainage channels Soshanguve and Mabopane: Areas affected by overflowing stormwater

The department also warned that potential impacts could include heavy downpours that may cause localised flooding in low-lying areas, flat plains

and flood-prone roads.

Here are more possible impacts:

Large amounts of small hail, particularly over open areas.

Damaging winds and excessive lightning that may result in structural damage or

fires.

fires. Traffic disruptions due to flooded major roads.

Minor to major vehicle accidents caused by reduced visibility and slippery road

surfaces.

surfaces. Damage to houses or structures, including roof damage in both formal and informal

settlements.

Residents are advised to stay indoors where possible and avoid contact with metal objects, such as barbed wire fences and power lines, which may attract lightning.

“Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms. Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges or swollen streams.”

“The Emergency Services Department will continue to closely monitor the weather developments and remain on high alert for any weather-related incidents.”

