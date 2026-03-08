Police arrest four murder suspects during Ga-Rankuwa crime crackdown

Police in Tshwane apprehended four murder suspects as part of Operation Shanela, a crime crackdown that led to a total of 311 arrests in Ga-Rankuwa over the weekend.

The operation, spearheaded by Police Major-General Samuel Thine, involved the SAPS, the TMPD, and the local CPF.

According to Captain Johan van Dyk, spokesperson for the Tshwane Police, the arrests included four suspects for murder, one for attempted murder, seven for armed robbery, two for rape, and 74 for gender-based violence-related offences.

He noted that the operation also targeted the illegal sale and consumption of alcohol, with 12 liquor outlets inspected and six closed for non-compliance.

“Police confiscated 1 046 080 ml of liquor. Nineteen individuals were fined for drinking in public. Twenty-one patrols in identified hotspots led to the arrest of a suspect for drug dealing after being found in possession of 37 ziplock bags of dagga and an undisclosed amount of cash,” he stated.

The operation also featured a roadblock, stop-and-search actions, and targeted patrols, resulting in the arrest of 14 motorists for driving under the influence.

ALSO READ: Operasie Shanela se rolspelers slaan toe in Moot

Van Dyk mentioned that 30 AARTO infringement notices were issued, totalling R20 750.

“One suspect faces additional charges of reckless driving, bribery, and resisting arrest after attempting to evade the roadblock and subsequently assaulting police officers.”

Eighteen undocumented foreign nationals were detained and handed over to immigration authorities for processing and deportation.

“These high-visibility operations will continue across the district to ensure the safety and security of all Tshwane residents,” Major-General Thine affirmed.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel