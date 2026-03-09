Pretoria biker fights for life after Carnarvon crash during charity ride

Pretoria biker Jason Kilian is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious motorcycle crash near Carnarvon cut short his charity ride to raise funds and awareness for burn survivors across South Africa.

According to Annerie du Plooy, founder of the Hero Burn Foundation, Kilian “had a good night and he is stable”, and while he remains fully sedated and on a ventilator for support. He is breathing on his own, with doctors now focusing on his head injury after confirming that he sustained no fractures.

“He is currently fully sedated and on a ventilator for support, but he is breathing spontaneously on his own. His vital signs are looking good. His blood pressure is slightly low, which is expected due to the sedation.

“He has a wonderful, caring male nurse looking after him, and the medical team is taking very good care of him.

“The neurosurgeon will still contact me during the day. I will share another update once I have spoken to him and have more information regarding the MRI results.

“Jason has no fractures, which we are very grateful for. The doctors are currently focusing on his head injury.

“Jason is one of the most resilient people I know. He is strong and he is fighting.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with messages, prayers, and support for Jason and his family.

“Jason is deeply loved by so many for the way he lives his life — always giving, always helping, and always showing up for others.”

He was involved in a motorcycle accident near Carnarvon in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

Pretoria biker Jason Kilian. Photo: Facebook

“Our rider and friend, Jason Kilian, was involved in a motorcycle accident just outside Carnarvon earlier today, on his way to the end of the Epic Ride.

“Emergency services responded quickly, and he was taken to the local hospital. He is being transferred to a private hospital and is currently being airlifted to receive further medical care.”

Kilian, founder of Modderbok Adventures, was airlifted to the hospital for specialised medical treatment, where he is currently being treated.

He had just started The Epic Ride, an ambitious project in which he planned to ride 3,000 miles (about 4,800 km) in three days to raise R250,000 for the Hero Burn Foundation. The organisation supports burn survivors and their families across South Africa.

Kilian had just 1,000km left to ride when the accident brought his Epic Ride fundraising mission to a sudden halt.

His friend and photographer, Albert Bredenhann, urged the public and supporters to continue Jason’s mission while he is fighting for his life.

“Every contribution made to the Hero Burn Foundation is a message to Jason that his ride counted, that he did not ride in vain, and that we will carry it forward while he recovers,” he said.

