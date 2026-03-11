Panic as measles outbreak hits Pretoria – Here is the latest

Pretoria parents are growing increasingly concerned after health authorities confirmed a measles outbreak in the City of Tshwane, which has recorded 16 laboratory-confirmed cases so far, including 10 reported in the past four weeks.

The latest measles situation report from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases shows that 491 laboratory-confirmed measles cases were recorded across South Africa between 29 December 2025 and 1 March 2026. While the Western Cape remains the hardest hit, Gauteng has also reported outbreaks in both the City of Johannesburg and the City of Tshwane, adding to growing concern among parents in Pretoria.

According to the report, most confirmed cases nationwide were recorded among children aged 1 to 14, although health experts have also noted an increase in infections among people aged 15 and older. T

The NICD said these points are due to ongoing community transmission and possible immunity gaps, while urging parents and caregivers to check children’s vaccination records and ensure missed doses are caught up as soon as possible.

Confirmed measles cases nationally (29 December 2025 to 1 March 2026):

Western Cape – 271

Mpumalanga – 52

Gauteng – 41

Free State – 33

Northern Cape – 25

Limpopo – 24

KwaZulu-Natal – 19

Eastern Cape – 16

North West – 10

National total: 491

Symptoms of measles:

Measles usually starts with:

Fever

A red or blotchy rash

Cough

Runny nose

Red or sore eyes

The NICD report says clinicians should suspect measles in patients with fever, a maculopapular rash, and one of the three “C’s”: cough, coryza (runny nose), or conjunctivitis (red eyes).

What should you do?

If a child or adult has these symptoms:

Keep them away from school, crèche, work, and other people.

Contact a doctor or clinic as soon as possible.

Tell the healthcare provider in advance that you suspect measles, so they can take precautions.

Monitor for complications and get medical care urgently if the person is struggling to breathe, becomes very weak, dehydrated, confused, or worsens.

What parents should do now:

Check your child’s Road to Health card or vaccination booklet.

Make sure routine measles vaccinations are up to date.

Take children under 5 who missed a dose to a clinic or healthcare facility for a catch-up vaccine as soon as possible.

