New east station commander sets sights on crime hotspots, community collaboration

Lieutenant-Colonel Coralie Nel, the newly appointed station commander of Welbekend police in east Pretoria, says strengthening community partnerships and targeting crime hotspots will be immediate priorities as she assumes the role.

Nel joined the SAPS in 1988 and brings 38 years of experience to her new role.

She was formally introduced to station commanders in the Tshwane District on March 10 during the District Crime Combating Forum, led by Tshwane district commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine.

Nel recently received her new rank at a ceremony in Paarl, where members who completed an induction programme had ranks conferred by the SAPS national commissioner.

Her decades of policing experience include service at Pretoria Central, Pretoria West and Cullinan, and roles in visible policing, the Community Policing Unit, communications, support services and as acting station commander.

Nel said her first step would be to familiarise herself with the Welbekend policing area and engage with residents.

She identified property-related crime and truck hijackings as key concerns requiring focused attention.

“With the current management of SAPS Welbekend, my immediate priority is to improve the safety of the community. Crime prevention will include a thorough crime analysis to identify hotspots and plan operations accordingly,” Nel said.

She added that co-operation with the community would be vital.

“I will be meeting all Community Policing Forum members and existing partners. From there, I will engage with the broader community to listen to their concerns,” she said.

Acknowledging resource constraints at stations nationwide, Nel said she would conduct a full inspection of Welbekend during the handover to assess operational needs.

Nel said she was honoured to take on the leadership role. “I am privileged to receive this appointment and hope to serve the community with dedication and perseverance. I look forward to engaging with the community and working together,” she added.

Addressing the newly promoted members, Thine congratulated them and reminded them that promotion carries significant responsibility. “Promotion within the South African Police Service carries increased responsibility and accountability,” he said, urging officers to lead with integrity and professionalism.

“Effective leadership requires leading by example, maintaining high standards of service delivery, and ensuring that members under their command remain motivated and committed to the SAPS mandate,” Thine added.

He encouraged the promoted members to strengthen teamwork within their stations, support personnel development and focus on improving policing services across the Tshwane district.

Other promotions included Colonel Gert Corbett, Colonel Teressa Spammer, Lieutenant-Colonel Lazarus Chauke, Captain Gerhardus Breetzke and Captain Ngema Lediga. Spammer was appointed Support Head at Brooklyn SAPS, while Lediga and Breetzke also received new ranks.

ALSO READ: TMPD officers foil cable theft operations, arrest five suspects

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel