Stop using these baby foods immediately – Major baby food brands pulled from shelves in SA

Parents and caregivers across South Africa are being urged to check baby food products in their homes after the National Consumer Commission announced multiple recalls of items sold at major retailers, including Clicks and Dis-Chem, due to contamination concerns.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) announced the recall of a snack intended for young children due to contamination concerns.

It said the recall affects the Made for Tots Corn Puffs Chicken 12g product supplied by Clicks Group.

It furthermore said the retailer notified authorities after tests detected Listeria contamination in a specific batch of the product. In total, 1,152 units were affected by the recall.

Clicks informed the NCC that approximately 348 units had already been sold to customers, while the remaining 804 units were removed from store shelves before purchase.

The supplier explained that the contamination involved a type of Listeria that is generally considered non-pathogenic to humans.

However, it warned that there have been rare, isolated cases in which it has been associated with human illness.

Consumers are urged to check the identifying information on their products to determine whether they are affected.

The impacted batch has the identifying number 396194, a manufacturing date (MGF) of 03.03.26, a Lot number of 6:003, and a best-before date of 02.03.2027.

The recalled corn puffs were sold at Clicks stores across South Africa and on Clicks’ online platform. Some units were also distributed to Lesotho.

The NCC has advised anyone who purchased the affected product not to consume it.

Customers are encouraged to return the item to any Clicks store for a full refund or replacement, even if they do not have proof of purchase.

The NCC said it is actively monitoring the recall process to ensure compliance with the country’s consumer protection laws.

Earlier in March, the NCC warned consumers about the recall of two formula products manufactured by Nutricia—Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g) and Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g).

According to the commission, 2,989 units of the formula products were affected. They were distributed nationally by United Pharmaceutical Distributors and had been available in stores since August 2025. The products were sold through major pharmacy retailers, including Dis-Chem and Clicks.

“The National Consumer Commission (NCC) alerts consumers of the recall of Nutricia Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g) and Nutricia Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g) products, as notified by Nutricia Southern Africa,” the regulator said at the time.

Nutricia Southern Africa explained that the recall was initiated after the company discovered that a raw material used in the manufacturing process could contain traces of cereulide.

“Cereulide is a toxin that, at high levels of exposure, can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps,” the NCC said.

The latest formula recall is the second time baby formula has been pulled from shelves in South Africa this year.

In January, the NCC also issued a recall for the “NAN Special Pro HA 0-12 6 x 800g” infant formula produced by Nestlé.

The recalled Nestlé formula was manufactured on 15 June 2025 and carries an expiry date of 15 December 2026.

It is identified by batch number 51660742F3 and was distributed through major retailers and distributors across South Africa, with some stock also exported to Namibia and Eswatini.

According to the NCC, the recall was issued because of the potential presence of cereulide, the same toxin identified in the Nutricia recall.

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