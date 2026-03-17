Centurion residents urged to stay alert amid growing housebreaking trend

An increase in housebreaking and attempted break-ins in Centurion has raised concerns among residents and private security companies.

Monitor Net Security has highlighted patterns observed during their patrols and responses.

According to spokesperson JP Le Roux, there has been a slight increase in housebreaking incidents since the start of the year, with cases reported across most suburbs in the area.

“Nighttime and early morning remain the most common periods for these crimes, particularly between midnight and around 04:00,” he said.

Le Roux noted that suspects target both homes and businesses, often choosing properties that appear less secure.

However, there is no specific method they consistently use to gain access, as they may employ various tactics such as breaking windows, picking locks, or exploiting weak points in security systems.

He explained that visible patrols by security personnel play a crucial role in preventing and disrupting these incidents.

“While patrols act as a strong deterrent, criminals often monitor streets and may attempt their crimes once security vehicles have left an area.”

He stressed that improving security measures, such as installing proper locks, gates and alarm systems, can greatly reduce the risk of criminals gaining access to a property.

Community involvement is also critical. Le Roux encouraged residents to participate in their local CPF and establish street groups with neighbours to conduct patrols.

He stated that by keeping an eye on unusual movements or sounds, residents can scare off potential suspects, making it harder for crimes to occur.

Additionally, he advised homeowners to ensure their properties are well-protected and to seek guidance from security providers through site inspections when necessary.

The importance of proactive security was underscored in the early hours of March 12 in Clubview.

Le Roux stated that Monitor Net reaction officers, while conducting routine visible patrols, noticed suspicious activity at a residential property in the area.

Upon further inspection, they identified a suspect on the premises who attempted to flee when he saw the officers.

“Quick thinking and co-ordinated action by the security team allowed them to apprehend the suspect before he could escape. During questioning, the individual admitted he intended to break into a vehicle on the property,” added Le Roux.

He used the incident to illustrate how vigilance and visible patrols can prevent crime before it occurs, praising the professionalism and alertness of the reaction members for their swift intervention.

Le Roux’s observations highlight that while housebreaking and attempted break-ins remain a concern in Centurion, a combination of visible patrols, community involvement, and well-secured properties can significantly reduce the risk.

He noted that the more eyes and ears present in the community, the less likely criminals are to succeed in their attempts.

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