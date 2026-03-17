Pretoria biker Jason Kilian remains under close watch in ICU

Pretoria biker Jason Kilian remains under close observation in ICU as doctors continue to monitor his neurological responses and treat a lung infection following his crash near Carnarvon.

According to the latest update, Jason’s oxygen is currently 30%, his oxygen saturation is 98%, and ventilator assistance has been reduced to its lowest level. He remains on antibiotics for a lung infection, while ICU staff are also waiting for physiotherapy to begin on his lungs to help support his breathing and recovery.

Doctors, including the neurosurgery team, are continuing to adjust his medication and closely assess his neurological responses.

Those close to him said it is still too early to comment on the extent of his head injury, but medical teams are carefully monitoring the signs they are seeing.

“Today is an important day for Jason,” the update said, as his family again asked the public to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

He was involved in a motorcycle accident near Carnarvon in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

Kilian, founder of Modderbok Adventures, was airlifted to the hospital for specialised medical treatment, where he is currently being treated.

He had just started The Epic Ride, an ambitious project in which he planned to ride 3,000 miles (about 4,800 km) in three days to raise R250,000 for the Hero Burn Foundation. The organisation supports burn survivors and their families across South Africa.

Kilian had just 1,000km left to ride when the accident brought his Epic Ride fundraising mission to a sudden halt.

His friend and photographer, Albert Bredenhann, urged the public and supporters to continue Jason’s mission while he is fighting for his life.

“Every contribution made to the Hero Burn Foundation is a message to Jason that his ride counted, that he did not ride in vain, and that we will carry it forward while he recovers,” he said.

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