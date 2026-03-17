Planned water maintenance in Waterkloof Ridge Ext 2 on Wednesday

Residents in Waterkloof Ridge Ext 2 and surrounding areas are expected to experience a water supply interruption on March 18, due to planned maintenance work.

The metro’s Water and Sanitation Business Unit has been notified by Rand Water of an upgrade to a water meter in the area.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the work is anticipated to take eight hours to complete, from 08:00–16:00.

“Waterkloof Ridge Ext 2 and other nearby areas may also be impacted,” he said.

“The City of Tshwane apologises for any inconvenience that may be experienced during this period.”

Mashigo urged residents to use water sparingly and assist in conserving this vital resource.

Residents are advised not to water gardens, wash cars, clean driveways or pavements using hose pipes, or fill swimming pools.

He also encouraged them to flush toilets only when necessary, close taps while brushing teeth and reduce daily water usage as much as possible.

Mashigo added that the planned upgrade is necessary to improve service delivery.

“Once completed, the upgrade will enhance monitoring accuracy and help prevent future disruptions. The city remains committed to providing reliable water services and thanks all residents for their continued patience and support.”

Residents are encouraged to report water supply interruptions, burst pipes, leaking meters or blocked street sewers on 012 358 9999 or 080 1111 556.

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