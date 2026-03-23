Local newsNews

Pretoria man airlifted after horrific three-vehicle accident on Moloto Road

A Pretoria man was airlifted after suffering critical injuries in a horrific three-vehicle crash on Moloto Road.

58 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria man airlifted after horrific three-vehicle accident on Moloto Road
A Pretoria man was airlifted after a horrific three-vehicle accident on the Moloto Road on SUnday. Photo: Supplied

A Pretoria man had to be airlifted after he sustained critical injuries in a horrific three-vehicle accident on Moloto Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) spokesperson Etienne van Rooyen, the accident happened just before 14:00.

“PVES practitioners and responders, along with other private EMS services, responded to a three-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, the Kameeldrift CPF was already on scene.”

He said patients were assessed, revealing one critically injured individual, while the others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Van Rooyen said the critically injured man was extricated from the wreckage and moved onto the tar road to allow for easier access and treatment.

“It was determined that the patient had sustained multiple fractures, including both arms (humerus), one leg (femur), a suspected pelvic fracture, and a head injury. Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics sedated the patient, and an Emergency Care Practitioner performed intubation.”

He said a Netcare air ambulance was activated to transport the patient to a Tier 1 medical facility due to the severity of the injuries.

“All other patients were transported by various private EMS services to nearby medical facilities for further treatment.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
58 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button