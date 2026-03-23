Pretoria man airlifted after horrific three-vehicle accident on Moloto Road

A Pretoria man had to be airlifted after he sustained critical injuries in a horrific three-vehicle accident on Moloto Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) spokesperson Etienne van Rooyen, the accident happened just before 14:00.

“PVES practitioners and responders, along with other private EMS services, responded to a three-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, the Kameeldrift CPF was already on scene.”

He said patients were assessed, revealing one critically injured individual, while the others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Van Rooyen said the critically injured man was extricated from the wreckage and moved onto the tar road to allow for easier access and treatment.

“It was determined that the patient had sustained multiple fractures, including both arms (humerus), one leg (femur), a suspected pelvic fracture, and a head injury. Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics sedated the patient, and an Emergency Care Practitioner performed intubation.”

He said a Netcare air ambulance was activated to transport the patient to a Tier 1 medical facility due to the severity of the injuries.

“All other patients were transported by various private EMS services to nearby medical facilities for further treatment.”

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