Four suspected hijackers nabbed with guns in Pretoria West

our suspected hijackers have been arrested after police intercepted a vehicle allegedly linked to serious and violent crimes in Pretoria West.

The four suspects, aged between 22 and 26, were arrested during a multidisciplinary operation in Danville on Wednesday, August 12.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the operation involved members of the SAPS Gauteng Highway Patrol, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Pretoria West Detectives, CAP Specialised Operations and Tracker Connect.

The operation formed part of ongoing efforts to combat serious and violent crime in Pretoria West, Laudium and surrounding areas.

According to Sibeko, police intercepted a Nissan Micra allegedly used in the commission of serious and violent crimes and arrested all four occupants.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of three unlicensed firearms, ammunition, false registration plates, stained money and cellphones.

The vehicle, which police said had been hijacked, was also seized for further investigation.

The suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as possession of a hijacked motor vehicle.

Police are now investigating whether the four could be linked to a string of other serious crimes in Tshwane, including hijackings, kidnappings and armed robberies.

Investigations are continuing to establish their possible involvement in other serious and violent crimes in the Tshwane district.

The four suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, August 14.

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