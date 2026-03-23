'War on potholes' continue with jetpatcher technology

The Tshwane metro has escalated its campaign to restore road infrastructure, marking a new phase in its ongoing ‘War on Potholes’ with the expanded use of jetpatcher technology.

MMC for Roads and Transport, Tlangi Mogale, said the specialised machines procured in September 2025 have already made a noticeable difference in repairing potholes and improving road conditions, particularly in regions 3, 4 and 6.

Upon request of the mayor, the metro demonstrated the jetpatcher fleet, showcasing its ability not only to fix potholes but also to carry out basic road resealing and rejuvenation.

Mogale mentioned that this added capability allows the city to address road deterioration before it worsens, extending the lifespan of roads by up to five years.

“More than 18 000 potholes have been reported over the past year, with over 14 000 already repaired. In addition, more than 220km of roads have been resurfaced through reactive maintenance, while a further 78km have been treated proactively,” she said.

She said for many residents, potholes have come to symbolise years of infrastructure decline, delayed maintenance and inconsistent service delivery.

The metro has made it clear that this will not continue.

“The War on Potholes is not a slogan. It is a programme of action that is rebuilding the city’s road maintenance system from the ground up,” added Mogale.

She said the technology offers a cost-effective alternative to full road reconstruction, which can cost between R10-million and R12-million per kilometre.

By comparison, the jetpatcher system uses a mix of bitumen and asphalt to seal and strengthen existing road surfaces at a fraction of the cost.

Mogale emphasised that the new approach forms part of a broader, multi-method maintenance strategy that includes hot asphalt, cold mix, and other innovative materials.

Despite challenges posed by one of the wettest seasons in recent years, which has accelerated road damage and limited repair opportunities, Mogale stated that the metro remains committed to improving road safety, protecting vehicles, and ensuring reliable mobility for residents.

“Residents are encouraged to continue reporting potholes through official city channels, as this information remains critical in guiding response and deployment.

The Tshwane metro remains committed to fixing what is broken, maintaining what works, and building infrastructure that lasts,” said Mogale.

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