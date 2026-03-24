Ward 83 residents fume as leak cases closed too soon

Repeated service requests for water leaks that were allegedly closed on the Tshwane metro’s system without repairs having taken place are frustrating Ward 83 residents.

Ward councillor Andrew Lesch said that the situation is fuelling frustration and undermining water conservation efforts, as residents are left dealing with ongoing leaks while being urged to reduce consumption.

“Residents are questioning why they should save water while municipal leaks remain unattended,” said Lesch.

According to him, some leaks in the ward have been running for over a year without being properly fixed.

He added that several reference numbers linked to reported faults appear to have been closed, even though the problems persist.

One of the most concerning cases, Lesch said, is a major leak in Verdi Street in Constantia Park, at the corner of William Nicol Drive.

“Water is flooding down the stormwater pipe and possibly originates from the Constantia Park Reservoir,” he said.

Lesch warned that prolonged water losses not only waste a critical resource but also erode public trust in the metro’s service delivery systems.

In response to Rekord’s enquiry, metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo acknowledged that system ‘close-outs’ can occur in cases where duplicate service requests are logged, even if the issue itself has not yet been fully resolved.

“The reported leak at 284 Anthony Street was attended to on January 28. However, a team will be dispatched to investigate whether the leak has recurred,” said Mashigo.

He confirmed that the metro is aware that some leaks remain unresolved and require further attention.

“The city is aware of the situation and has already attended to one of the leaks. The remaining leak will be prioritised for resolution,” he said.

Mashigo added that another reported leak at 445 Vera Street had been prioritised for urgent attention, and it will be prioritised for March 20.

Addressing concerns about cases being closed prematurely, Mashigo explained that the metro follows a standard operating procedure, where cases should only be finalised after work has been completed.

However, duplicate or repeated service requests may be closed on the system while the original case remains active.

“All reported leaks may only be finalised or closed on the system once a team has attended the site and completed the necessary repairs,” he said.

The metro maintains that it aims to respond to reported leaks within 48 hours and has implemented measures to reduce water losses, including deploying additional maintenance teams to high-incidence areas.

Residents are encouraged to continue reporting leaks, especially recurring ones, to ensure they are tracked and prioritised for repair.

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