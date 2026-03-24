Young woman critically injured in head-on collision in Mooikloof

Paramedics said a young woman was critically injured in a head-on collision in Mooikloof on Tuesday morning.

According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Sheldon Lombard, the accident happened at approximately 07:00.

“ Emer-G-Med responded to a head-on collision involving a light motor vehicle and an SUV on Garsfontein Road in the Mooikloof area of Pretoria.”

He said upon arrival, crews found a 29-year-old female patient who had sustained critical injuries. The young woman was stabilised on scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics.

“Due to the severity of her condition, the patient was airlifted to a Level 1 trauma facility with the assistance of Netcare HEMS.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.”

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