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Young woman critically injured in head-on collision in Mooikloof

A young woman was critically injured in a head-on collision in Mooikloof in Pretoria on Tuesday morning. Here is the latest.

7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Young woman critically injured in head-on collision in Mooikloof
A young woman was critically injured in head-on collision in Mooikloof on Tuesday morning. Photo: Supplied

Paramedics said a young woman was critically injured in a head-on collision in Mooikloof on Tuesday morning.

According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Sheldon Lombard, the accident happened at approximately 07:00.

“ Emer-G-Med responded to a head-on collision involving a light motor vehicle and an SUV on Garsfontein Road in the Mooikloof area of Pretoria.”

He said upon arrival, crews found a 29-year-old female patient who had sustained critical injuries. The young woman was stabilised on scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics.

“Due to the severity of her condition, the patient was airlifted to a Level 1 trauma facility with the assistance of Netcare HEMS.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.”

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7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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