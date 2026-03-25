Centurion mother shot and killed by ex-husband in front of daughters

A Centurion mother was allegedly shot in the head and killed by her ex-husband in front of their daughters on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the shooting happened at the family’s house in Valhalla at around 07:00 on Tuesday morning.

It is believed that the mother, 44-year-old Chilkana Bhaktawer and her two daughters, aged 7 and 10, were getting ready for school and work when the shooting happened.

“It is alleged that the neighbour heard the children scream at the front gate.

“On his arrival, he found the gate locked and the children informing him that their mother had been shot. He found the deceased at the back side of the house near the kitchen, where she was shot in the head.”

The ex-husband, Kesivan Pillay, allegedly jumped over the fence at the back of the house to gain entry.

Kesivan fled the scene after the shooting.

Van Dyk said police went to his house, where they found a 9mm Taurus pistol on the couch.

He added that Kesivan has not yet been arrested.

A former school friend of the Chilkana, Veronick Dry, who has worked in the domestic violence space for years, said the tragedy highlighted how abuse “doesn’t discriminate” and warned that silence often allows violence to continue.

In a written reflection shared after the killing, she said real change requires communities to challenge harmful norms, speak out against abuse, and protect children from growing up in violent environments.

“For many, abuse does not begin with a single moment. It is shaped over time, often hidden within cultural norms, religious interpretations, and societal expectations. Growing up in environments where patriarchy is deeply embedded, the lines between discipline, control, protection, and abuse can become dangerously blurred. What is presented as “normal” can, in reality, be harm.”

She said this is where the divide lies. Between tradition and transformation. Between silence and accountability.

“Too often, harmful behaviours are excused under the guise of culture or faith. But culture is not static. Religion is not a shield for violence. And society must not be complicit in protecting abusers at the expense of victims.

“Real change begins with conscious disruption. It requires individuals, families, and communities to question what has long gone unchallenged. It means recognising that love does not control, diminish, or harm. It means teaching the next generation that respect is not conditional and that strength is not dominance.

“See something, say something” is not just a slogan. It is a responsibility. Silence enables cycles to continue. Speaking up, even when it is uncomfortable, can be the first step in saving a life. For those living in fear, leaving is not always simple. There are financial ties, emotional barriers, and often children in the middle. But there is help. There are pathways. Building self-worth and support systems, even in small steps, can create a way out,” Veronick said.

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