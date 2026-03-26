Ex-husband arrested after Centurion mother gunned down in front of her daughters

An ex-husband has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 44-year-old Centurion mother in front of her two young daughters at her Valhalla home on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at the family’s house in Valhalla at around 07:00 on Tuesday morning. It is believed that the mother, 44-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged 7 and 10, were getting ready for school and work when the shooting happened.

The ex-husband, allegedly jumped over the fence at the back of the house to gain entry.

Police spokesperson Johan van Dyk said it is alleged that the neighbour heard the children scream at the front gate.

“On his arrival, he found the gate locked and the children informing him that their mother had been shot. He found the deceased at the back side of the house near the kitchen, where she was shot in the head.”

The man fled the scene immediately after the incident.

“Preliminary investigations led the team to the suspect’s residence at Hammerfist Street, Valhalla, where a 9mm Taurus pistol with an obliterated serial number, as well as one magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition, were found hidden under a couch.”

Van Dyk said following the incident, the investigating team placed the suspect in the Laudium area and followed up on the information.

“Members of SAPS, together with private security, conducted follow-up operations at three identified addresses linked to the suspect; however, the suspect was not found.”

Police received a report that the man’s vehicle had been spotted in the Montana area. The team immediately followed up.

“Upon noticing the police, the suspect attempted to flee but was successfully cornered and apprehended at Wonderboom Junction Mall. He was arrested on Tuesday together with two associates, a woman and a man.”

He said at the time of arrest, the man was driving a white VW Golf 7R.

“A revolver with an obliterated serial number, as well as four fully loaded magazines, was recovered from the vehicle.

“The suspect was subsequently transferred to SAPS Wierdabrug, where he was detained for the main charge of Murder, as well as Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition.”

Van Dyk said the man is expected to appear in court on Friday.

*Please note the article has been amended.

Also read: Centurion mother shot and killed by ex-husband in front of daughters

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