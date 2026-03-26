Inquest after man allegedly takes his own life in Lynnwood

Police have opened an inquest after a 47-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at a small shopping centre in Lynnwood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the man sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

“An inquest docket has been opened for investigation, and the family has been informed. Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are still ongoing,” he confirmed.

Additional information provided by Alpha Security Forum director Aris Ruyter revealed that the incident took place around 14:00.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, with Garsfontein police officers attending, supported by various community role players.

“Trauma support was provided at the scene, and we extend our appreciation to all involved who assisted in a professional and respectful manner,” said Ruyter.

He conveyed his condolences to the man’s family and loved ones, urging the public to respect their privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

He also cautioned against speculation or the sharing of unverified information, emphasising the sensitivity of the situation.

“Incidents of this nature are deeply tragic and serve as a reminder of the importance of community support,” Ruyter added.

He encouraged anyone struggling or in distress to seek help and reach out for support.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel