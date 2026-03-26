Queenswood Dreamhouse opens doors to young adults

The official opening of the Dreamhouse in Queenswood on March 23 marked a significant milestone for young adults’ care in children’s homes and stepping into independent life, offering a renewed sense of stability and hope for those who often face adulthood without family support.

For many children who grow up in residential care in children’s homes, turning 18 can be a daunting and uncertain transition.

After years, sometimes since toddlerhood, in the structured environment of a children’s home, they are suddenly expected to navigate housing, employment, and higher education on their own.

Some have no relatives to return to and no safety net beyond the gates of the children’s homes where they were raised.

Three years ago, recognising this gap, a benefactor made a spacious house available to the management of the Louis Botha and Jakaranda Children’s Homes to serve as a transitional residence.

The pilot project, known as the Treehouse, allowed up to seven school leavers to stay for a maximum of three years while they either pursued further studies or secured employment.

Mentor parents lived on the premises, guiding residents in practical life skills, financial responsibility, and emotional resilience.

The success of the Treehouse quickly highlighted the growing demand for similar accommodation.

With waiting lists lengthening and more young people in need of structured support, plans were set in motion to expand the programme.

These efforts culminated in the official opening of the Dreamhouse earlier this month by the Louis Botha and Jakaranda Children’s Home, creating space for an additional eight school leavers to benefit from the same transitional support.

Charlene Grobler, CEO of Louis Botha and Jakaranda Children’s Home, described the new residence as the realisation of a long-held vision.

She said the initiative was rooted in the belief that dreams must be actively pursued.

“You have to make dreams work,” she said, reflecting on the journey from concept to completion. It was a dream she expressed when she started working for the children’s homes several years ago.

Looking back, she added, it was remarkable to see how far the programme had come.

“Think how wonderful it is that we now have two transitional houses in Waverley and Queenswood for independent living for adults who have been in the Louis Botha or Jakaranda children’s homes.”

The Dreamhouse has been fully furnished through donations, ranging from beds and linen, to kitchen appliances and crockery.

Sponsors who prefer to remain anonymous covered the cost of the property, ensuring that the young residents would enter a comfortable and fully equipped environment.

According to Grobler, the continued involvement of donors has played a vital role in maintaining not only the physical infrastructure but also the holistic well-being of the residents. Their contributions support social activities, spiritual growth and general wellness programmes that form part of the transition process.

She noted that one of the most rewarding aspects of the work was hearing from former residents of the children’s homes as well as the Treehouse, who had successfully built independent lives.

“It is always good to hear from what we call ‘our kids’ and how they are standing on their own feet,” she said.

Grobler added that walking alongside a child from an early age into adulthood was both a learning curve and a blessing for those involved in their care.

Reverend Danie van Rensburg, chairperson of the management board for both children’s homes, used the occasion to thank donors, staff, and volunteers who had supported the project.

He emphasised that while practical assistance and funding were essential, every successful initiative began with a clear vision.

He said many people had ‘walked an extra mile’ to make the Dreamhouse possible, but stressed that it was equally important for someone to first have the dream and hold it as a goal.

The day-to-day running of the Dreamhouse is overseen by housemother Henriette Bester, who recently relocated from Cape Town to take up the role.

Having previously been involved with children’s homes, she said she felt called to continue working with young adults during this critical phase of their lives.

Bester explained that she was currently caring for four young women in the house, two of whom are employed, one actively seeking work and another enrolled as a student.

She said she was looking forward to making a meaningful contribution to the lives entrusted to her care.

“It is a privilege to help young adults to find their feet and to support them spiritually as well as to love them unconditionally,” she said, adding that she believed she had been led to the position by the Lord.

Her role involves not only managing the household but also providing emotional support, guidance and a stable presence as residents learn to navigate adult responsibilities.

The Dreamhouse forms part of a broader residential care system on the premises of the Louis Botha and Jakaranda children’s homes, which together comprise multiple houses (29 in total), each accommodating between 10 and 12 children under the supervision of house parents.

The scale of the operation was particularly evident during the first school term of the year, when 264 learners from the homes attended 35 different schools, spanning pre-school, primary, high and special needs institutions.

Against this demanding backdrop, the opening of the Dreamhouse represents more than just an additional building. It is a practical response to a well-documented gap in child welfare services and a commitment to ensuring that young people leaving care are not left to face adulthood alone.

By extending structured support beyond the age of 18, the programme aims to give residents not only a roof over their heads, but also the confidence and skills needed to build sustainable, independent futures.

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