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Elderly man killed after being struck by car while changing tyre on N1

An elderly man was killed after being struck by a passing car while changing a tyre on the N1 South on Sunday evening.

5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Elderly man killed after being struck by car while changing tyre on N1
An elderly man was killed after being struck by car while changing a tyre on N1 on Sunday evening. Photo: PVES

An elderly man was tragically killed when a passing vehicle struck him while he was changing a tyre on the N1 South, near the Zambesi off-ramp, on Sunday evening.

According to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES), the accident was reported at 20:49 on Sunday evening.

“A 68-year-old man was changing his tyre next to the highway when he was struck by a passing car at speed.

“He sustained catastrophic injuries. A PVES ECP was the first to arrive on scene, followed shortly by a Doctor, an ILS medic, and additional responders.”

It furthermore said the bleeding was controlled with Celox granules and large dressings.

“Thankfully, Netcare 911 and GPG were quick to arrive, creating a large team of highly trained and motivated emergency care providers.

“The patient received large-bore IV access, analgesia, clotting promoters (TXA), and oxygen. The patient then deteriorated and was intubated, after which CPR had to be started.”

PVES said a full ACLS resuscitation was performed, but the elderly man’s injuries were simply too severe, and he was declared deceased on scene.

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5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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