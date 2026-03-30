Elderly man killed after being struck by car while changing tyre on N1

An elderly man was tragically killed when a passing vehicle struck him while he was changing a tyre on the N1 South, near the Zambesi off-ramp, on Sunday evening.

According to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES), the accident was reported at 20:49 on Sunday evening.

“A 68-year-old man was changing his tyre next to the highway when he was struck by a passing car at speed.

“He sustained catastrophic injuries. A PVES ECP was the first to arrive on scene, followed shortly by a Doctor, an ILS medic, and additional responders.”

It furthermore said the bleeding was controlled with Celox granules and large dressings.

“Thankfully, Netcare 911 and GPG were quick to arrive, creating a large team of highly trained and motivated emergency care providers.

“The patient received large-bore IV access, analgesia, clotting promoters (TXA), and oxygen. The patient then deteriorated and was intubated, after which CPR had to be started.”

PVES said a full ACLS resuscitation was performed, but the elderly man’s injuries were simply too severe, and he was declared deceased on scene.

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