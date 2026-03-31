Fuel shortages disrupt Tshwane bus services, commuters left stranded

Scores of commuters across Tshwane were left stranded on Tuesday morning as fuel shortages severely disrupted operations at Tshwane Bus Services (TBS).

The City of Tshwane has confirmed that a lack of diesel is affecting bus operations at several depots, resulting in a drastic reduction in services.

TBS reported that only 45 of the scheduled 155 shifts were operational on Tuesday morning due to the fuel shortage.

No services were running in western areas of the city, including Danville, Westpark and Olievenhoutbosch, leaving commuters in those regions without transport options.

The limited number of operating buses were deployed from the East Lynne and Pretoria North depots, servicing select routes in areas such as The Orchards and Silverton.

MMC for Roads and Transport, Tlangi Mogale, said the City is aware of the situation and is working to resolve it.

She warned that fuel supply challenges are significantly affecting normal operations.

“At present, all three TBS depot filling stations are running out of fuel. This situation has had a major impact on operations, resulting in a reduced number of buses in service and the disruption of scheduled trips,” said Mogale.

She added that on Monday afternoon, March 30, only 65 of the planned 155 shifts could operate using the remaining fuel reserves.

“There is a strong likelihood that no bus services will operate this afternoon if fuel supplies are not restored in time. The City is actively engaging with suppliers and expects fuel deliveries later in the week,” she said.

Mogale acknowledged the inconvenience caused to commuters, many of whom rely on the service for daily travel.

“While alternative transport options may be limited and not always affordable, we urge passengers to make the necessary arrangements to reach their destinations during this period,” she said.

The City has reiterated its commitment to restoring full operations as soon as fuel supplies are secured and said it will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.

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