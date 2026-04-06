No bail for NPA employee in domestic violence case

A Senior State Advocate attached to the Asset Forfeiture Unit has been denied bail by the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court in a domestic violence-related matter involving serious allegations of assault, contravention of a protection order, and malicious property damage.

The accused, Lucas Motshabi (42), appeared in court following his arrest in March.

He is employed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Kimberley office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the charges stem from a series of incidents involving Motshabi and his wife, who had previously obtained a protection order against him in November 2025.

Despite this, the situation escalated further in February, when both parties initially laid criminal charges against each other, were arrested, and later released on bail.

Mahanjana said those charges were subsequently withdrawn following mediation.

“Tensions reportedly resurfaced shortly thereafter. On February 21, Motshabi allegedly went to the couple’s former shared residence in Pretoria North in violation of his bail conditions, which prohibited him from returning to the property.

“An argument ensued, during which he is accused of assaulting the complainant, damaging property, including a motor gate, deflating all four tyres of her vehicle, and removing children’s clothing from a wardrobe in the presence of a minor child,” she said.

The complainant reported the incident to the police. After investigations, Motshabi later handed himself over and was taken into custody on March 3.

During the bail hearing, prosecutor Tumelo Letaoana opposed bail, arguing that the offences were serious, that a protection order had been violated, and that the complainant feared for her life.

The State further argued that the accused posed a flight risk, noting that he had concealed his Kimberley address.

Mahanjana said the court agreed with the State’s submissions and ruled against granting bail, effectively ordering that Motshabi remain in custody pending further proceedings.

She said the NPA welcomed the court’s decision. “This outcome underscores the NPA’s firm stance that acts of domestic violence will not be tolerated, regardless of the position held by the accused,” she said.

She added that the organisation remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring accountability across its ranks.

“The NPA remains resolute in its mandate to act decisively against all forms of criminality, including domestic violence. We are committed to protecting victims and ensuring that justice is served without fear, favour or prejudice,” she said.

The matter has been postponed to May 7 for the regional court screening, where further legal processes are expected to unfold.

Also Read: Pretoria North police outline crime trends as community seeks solutions

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