Over 300 suspects nabbed in Tshwane Easter crime blitz

A total of 342 suspects were arrested during a large-scale Easter weekend crime prevention operation aimed at curbing criminal activity and ensuring public safety across the district.

The operation, conducted on April 4, formed part of the province-wide Operation Paseka, which focuses on heightened policing during high-risk holiday periods.

The operation was led by Tshwane District Commissioner Samuel Thine and involved a team comprising various SAPS units, the Department of Home Affairs, and the TMPD.

The policing precincts of Hammanskraal, Temba, Mamelodi, and Eersterust were identified as priority areas, with intensified law enforcement efforts deployed throughout the night.

Authorities focused on crime hotspots through co-ordinated patrols, stop-and-search operations, and compliance inspections.

Some of the drugs that were seized. Photo: Supplied

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, detectives were responsible for the majority of arrests, accounting for 218 suspects linked to a range of criminal offences.

He said uniformed officers conducted widespread visibility patrols, searching a total of 519 individuals and 210 vehicles during the operation.

“Police also detained 57 undocumented immigrants, who will be processed by the Department of Home Affairs for deportation.

“Drug-related crimes remained a key focus, with 12 suspects arrested for possession and dealing in substances such as nyaope, mandrax, and dagga,” said Van Dyk.

He said an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be linked to illegal activities was seized during these arrests.

Liquor law enforcement also featured prominently in the operation, as a total of 28 licensed premises were inspected, resulting in 12 establishments being shut down for non-compliance. Liquor was confiscated due to violations of the Liquor Act.

Authorities confiscated liquor due to violations of the Liquor Act. Photo: Supplied

Traffic enforcement teams issued 25 AARTO infringement notices to the value of R11 500 for various road offences, while six motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Additional arrests included two individuals charged with interfering with police duties and one suspect found in possession of suspected stolen property and tampering with essential infrastructure after being caught with a streetlight belonging to the Tshwane metro.”

The suspect cut up the streetlight pole into smaller pieces and put it in his bakkie.

Public order offences were also addressed, with 25 individuals arrested and fined for drinking in public, and five others taken into custody for illegal gambling.

“The success of this operation demonstrates the strength of co-ordinated law enforcement efforts and our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of communities in Tshwane. We will continue with these operations throughout the Easter weekend to prevent and combat crime,” he said.

Thine also commended all officers and partner agencies involved, highlighting their dedication and professionalism in executing the operation.

Twelve suspects were arrested for possession and dealing in substances such as nyaope, mandrax and dagga. Photo: Supplied

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