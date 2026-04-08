Centurion homeowner stabbed to death during home invasion

A Centurion homeowner was fatally stabbed during a suspected home invasion at a residential property in Valhalla in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Cert-SA their team responded to a call at about 00:14 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“In the early hours of Wednesday morning at approximately 00h14, our Centurion crew responded to a home invasion incident at a residential property in Valhalla.

“Upon arrival, crews found a middle-aged male with a stab wound to the chest. The patient was unresponsive, and despite immediate life-saving interventions, he was sadly declared deceased at the scene.”

It furthermore said it is alleged that the deceased, the homeowner, sustained the fatal injury during an altercation with intruders.

“One suspect fled the scene, while another was apprehended inside the residence by security personnel and SAPS members.”

Cert-SA added that the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear at this stage, and an active police investigation is currently underway.

Police could not yet confirm or provide more information on the incident.

Also read: Centurion mother shot and killed by ex-husband in front of daughters

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