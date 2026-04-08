Pretoria mom goes viral for hilarious R100 petrol skit

A Pretoria mom has gone viral on social media after posting a funny skit showing just how little R100 petrol and diesel seems to buy these days.

The light-hearted video, filmed at a petrol station, quickly caught the attention of South Africans, with viewers relating to the joke and sharing laughs over the reality many motorists face at the pumps.

In the clip, Sally-Ann van der Merwe pulls into a petrol station at the Grasmere Fuel Station and jokingly highlights what R100 gets her, which, according to the punchline, is barely enough to make a difference.

The video playfully suggests she leaves with little more than the “smell” of diesel, capturing the frustration many drivers feel.

Watch the video here:

Sally-Ann said she was surprised by just how fast the video took off online.

“I was shocked that a video that was taken so quickly went so viral. Themba, the petrol attendant, was fantastic; he was so serious in the video,” she said.

She said she enjoys making funny videos in her free time and plans to keep creating content.

This stay-at-home mom of two says she enjoys creating funny videos as a hobby and plans to continue making them.

The video has already clocked more than 900,000 views, and when asked what she plans to do if it reaches 1 million, she had a ready answer.

Laughing, she said she plans on buying petrol.

While the video has drawn plenty of laughter online, it has also struck a nerve with motorists who know all too well how quickly fuel money disappears.

With another fuel price increase expected in May, South Africans truly understand the frustration behind the joke.

That is part of what made Sally-Ann’s video so relatable, as motorists across Pretoria and the rest of the country continue to feel the squeeze every time they fill up.

Early projections suggest fuel prices could rise again in the next adjustment, despite April’s temporary levy relief.

Also read: WATCH: Pretoria school revue goes viral for dazzling performance

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