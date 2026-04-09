Funeral arrangements announced for beloved emergency worker Braam Krüger

The funeral arrangements for beloved emergency worker Abraham (Braam) Pretorius Krüger, who was murdered at a Brooklyn guesthouse earlier this month, have been confirmed.

Krüger, widely respected in the emergency services community for his dedication and compassion, is remembered as someone who devoted his life to helping others.

His murder has sent shockwaves through Pretoria, with tributes continuing to pour in from colleagues, friends and those whose lives he touched.

Braam was found murdered on Thursday, April 2, at a guesthouse on Justice Mohamed Drive in Brooklyn.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the establishment received a call at about 15:30 from a white man requesting accommodation for himself and a group of friends.

Later that day, one white male and five African males arrived at the guesthouse, booked three rooms and paid cash. Van Dyk said their interaction at the reception suggested they were acquainted.

At around 20:00 that evening, five of the men allegedly left the guesthouse in an Uber, reportedly saying they were going to buy food.

The following morning, April 3, at about 08:00, staff made the grim discovery while cleaning the rooms.

“They found a white male tied up in one of the rooms, with clear signs of a struggle. Medical services were immediately contacted, but the male was unfortunately declared dead on the scene,” said Van Dyk.

Police could not yet provide an update on whether any of the suspects have been arrested.

Braam, who would have celebrated his 41st birthday on 5 April, is remembered with deep sadness by his family, friends, and colleagues in the emergency services community.

His burial will take place at Zandfontein Cemetery on Friday, 17 April at 09:30. A memorial service will follow at the Gereformeerde Kerk Waterkloofrand at 11:00.

Family spokesperson Gerrit Krüger has requested that those wishing to attend confirm their presence via WhatsApp by Sunday, 12 April.

For those unable to attend in person, a live-stream link will be made available via YouTube.

His passing has left a significant void among those who worked alongside him and the many lives he touched through his service as a paramedic.

Also read: Beloved emergency worker murdered at Brooklyn guesthouse

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.