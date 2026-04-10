Armed spiking suspect shot and injured on N4

An armed suspect was shot and injured during a late-night confrontation with security teams following a spiking incident on the N4 near Mooiplaats.

The incident unfolded after responders were attending to a robbery and shooting at a nearby property, when a separate report of rocks being placed on the highway led to a swift deployment and a tense pursuit of the suspects.

According to Jean Jonker Boschkop GPF Chairperson, Echo-1 responded to a robbery and shooting at a client’s premises in the Mooiplaats area on Wednesday evening.

“While searching for the suspects, a spiking incident was reported less than a kilometre away from the crime scene on the N4 highway. The victim confirmed that the suspects threw rocks in front of his car.”

Jonker said while some Echo-1 members stabilised and transported our shooting victim to the hospital, other units deployed to the spiking incident.

“The surrounding area was swept by a drone, and three suspects were picked up. After a dangerous foot pursuit through the bush, the armed suspects charged officers while trying to escape. One suspect was shot while another one was arrested.”

He furthermore confirmed that no victims were shot, as initially reported from the scene.

Police could not yet confirm or provide more information on the case.

Also read: Here are the spiking hotspots in and around Pretoria

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