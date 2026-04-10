Warm autumn weekend ahead for Pretoria

Pretoria is set for a pleasant autumn weekend, with forecasts calling for warm daytime temperatures, cool early mornings, and a minimal chance of rain.

Weather models show mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday, offering ideal conditions for outdoor activities across the capital.

According to the SA Weather Services (SAWS) Saturday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures expected to reach around 24°C to 25°C during the afternoon. Early morning and evening temperatures will remain cooler, dropping to around 13°C to 14°C.

Popular Cities Today Saturday Sunday Pretoria 29° 14° 29° 17° 28° 17°

There is only a slight chance of isolated showers developing later in the day, but no significant rainfall is expected.

Sunday is set to continue the trend, with warm, stable conditions expected to dominate. Temperatures are expected to climb slightly higher, reaching around 25°C to 26°C, while the morning will again start off cool at around 13°C. Skies are expected to remain mostly clear, with little to no rain forecast.

Light winds and moderate humidity are expected throughout the weekend, further enhancing the comfortable conditions.

While no severe weather warnings have been issued, residents are advised to remain mindful of the moderate UV levels during midday hours and to stay hydrated if spending extended time outdoors.

The favourable conditions make it an ideal weekend for outdoor activities, sporting events, markets and family outings across Pretoria and surrounding areas.

Also read: Funeral arrangements announced for beloved emergency worker Braam Krüger

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.