Sinoville family pleads for help to find missing 16-year-old girl

A Sinoville family is asking the community to help locate their daughter, Thalia Malherbe (16), who went missing on the morning of April 11.

According to her mother, Carina Malherbe, Thalia was last seen in the Kolonade Mall parking area around 08:00.

Her mother said that her daughter suffers from a rare medical condition and needs medication to manage both her disease and the pain it causes.

“She suffers from chronic pain due to chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis, a very rare auto-inflammatory disease that attacks the bones in a person’s body. It causes extreme pain,” said Malherbe.

Carina described her daughter as “1.68m tall, about 57kg, slim build.

“Brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair… but she likes to colour her hair, and it may be any colour now.”

She said Thalia has multiple tattoos on her arms.

“[A] large tattoo of flowers on her shoulder and others on both arms. She has multiple scars on her arms and a long scar on her right leg below the knee.”

Carina said Thalia was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, hoodie, and multicoloured pants with a cat print, and Jordan tekkies.

She said a missing persons case has been opened at Kameeldrift Police Station.

“We are desperate to find her,” Carina said, “Please, if anyone has seen Thalia or knows where she is, contact us or the police immediately,” she pleads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kameeldrift SAPS on 082 461 6454, or Carina Malherbe on 079 699 5350 and Steven Gamma on 079 189 4005.

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